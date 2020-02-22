Home

BURRELL, SCOTT
After a short but courageous fight against cancer, Scott was freed from his burden on Feb. 17, 2020. Scott is survived by his wife Jane of 45 years, mother Gina, brother Adrien (Julia), son Eric (Sarah), daughter Sarah (Drew), grandchildren Dylan, Griffin, Benjamin, Micah, Elisabeth, and William.
Scott will be remembered as our superman, able to fix just about anything, a man with a huge heart, and generous spirit. He loved his north Georgia mountains, building his cabin retreat, working on cars, gardening and spending time with his beautiful children and grandchildren. Scott enjoyed an early retirement after working 20 years for Gainesville Regional Utilities.
There is a huge whole in our hearts with the loss of this wonderful man. The celebration of life will be planned in April for family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at UF Health Cancer Hospital for their compassion and care of Scott during his hospitalization. We also greatly appreciate all of the prayers and support from family and friends, near and far.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request a donation to any of the following organizations which were particularly meaningful to him:
?St. Francis House,
Gainesville, FL
?Habitat for Humanity
?Cornelia De Lange Syndrome
Foundation (CdLS)
?Sierra Club
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
