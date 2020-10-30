Scott Rodgers Brown

Palm Bay - Scott Rodgers Brown, age 71 of Palm Bay, FL died Oct 4, 2020 at the Orlando VA Med Ctr at Lake Nona, FL.

He was born in Pawnee City, NE on Aug 20, 1949, son of Bob Burton and Evelyn Louise (Rodgers) Brown. In 1967 he graduated high school from P. K. Yonge in Gainesville, FL.

Drinking beer, shooting pool and throwing darts was how he spent his youth in Gainesville. In Scott's heyday he managed restaurants. But mostly he went fishing.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his sister Tandel Lindsey of Portland, ME. He is survived by his children Michael and Nicole; sister Deborah Cox and husband Ken of Cocoa, FL and sister Michel Brown of Gray, ME.

Scott's ashes will be laid to rest in Nemaha, NE with his Brown ancestors.



