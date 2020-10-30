1/1
Scott Rodgers Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Rodgers Brown
Palm Bay - Scott Rodgers Brown, age 71 of Palm Bay, FL died Oct 4, 2020 at the Orlando VA Med Ctr at Lake Nona, FL.
He was born in Pawnee City, NE on Aug 20, 1949, son of Bob Burton and Evelyn Louise (Rodgers) Brown. In 1967 he graduated high school from P. K. Yonge in Gainesville, FL.
Drinking beer, shooting pool and throwing darts was how he spent his youth in Gainesville. In Scott's heyday he managed restaurants. But mostly he went fishing.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his sister Tandel Lindsey of Portland, ME. He is survived by his children Michael and Nicole; sister Deborah Cox and husband Ken of Cocoa, FL and sister Michel Brown of Gray, ME.
Scott's ashes will be laid to rest in Nemaha, NE with his Brown ancestors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved