BUTLER, SCOTTIE JAMES
Rejoice and be glad for the life of Scottie James Butler.
Scottie served as General Counsel for the Florida Farm Bureau Federation and its affiliate companies for over 40 years. He received numerous awards and recognitions during his career (Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee). He served on the AvMed and Santa Fe Health Care Board of Directors until November 2019; and SunTrust Bank of North Central Florida Board of Directors until November 2018. He was a member of Southwest United Methodist Church where he served on various committees and as Bulletin Editor. He was a member of the University Kiwanis Club of Gainesville; a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity; and a 50-year member of the Florida Bar; Alachua County Farm Bureau; and the Alachua County Cattlemen's Association. Scottie attended the University of Florida, where he majored in agriculture and received his Juris Doctorate as well. He was born in Albany, GA; grew up in Winter Haven, and Lake Wales, FL, but had been a resident of Gainesville since 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Gwenda S. Butler, daughter, Jennifer Butler (Marc Harris), Tallahassee; a sister, Priscilla Jeter, Jacksonville; brother-in-law Dean Witten (Joan); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, god children; god grandchildren; extended family and wonderful friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Howard Butler, and his mother, Mamie Sue Butler.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Southwest United Methodist Church, 2400 SW Williston Rd. with Pastor Shane McIntosh officiating. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 or Southwest United Methodist Church.
Please visit his memorial page at williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019