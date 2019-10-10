Home

Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Temple Church Of God In Christ
628 NW 7th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Temple Church Of God In Christ
628 NW 7th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
MATTHEWS, SEBASTIAN G.
Mr. Sebastian G. Matthews of Gainesville, Florida quietly crossed the Jordan to be with his Savior Friday, October 4, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Matthews will take place Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11:00AM from Williams Temple Church Of God In Christ, 628 NW 7th Avenue
Gainesville, FL Elder Kenyarda Feathers Pastor; Dr. Andrew McRae, Sr. Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 10:00AM-8:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife Rubie Matthews; One daughter; Six sons and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble to form the cortège at 4415 SW 74th Terrace Gainesville, Florida at 10:00AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
