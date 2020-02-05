|
RUTH, SEENA PERRYMAN
Seena Perryman Ruth, long time resident of Trenton, FL, died on February 1st 2020. She was 79 years old, born April 27th 1940, to OT and Lettie Perryman, also of Trenton. Her husband, Thomas Ruth preceded her in death in 1974. She died from complications due to Alzheimer.
She is survived by three children, Lea Ruth Knezevich (Michael), Edwin Ruth (Carol Burr) and Libbi Patterson (Neil Thorsby). She had 6 grandchildren; Zachary Knezevich, Anna Patterson King (Jeremy), Daniel Patterson, Collin Ruth, Thomas Ruth and Joshua Ruth and 2 great grandchildren; Emersyn and Keaton King. She is survived in death by sisters Elizabeth Watson and Rachel Griffin.
Seena retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. She was a member of Trenton Church of Christ. She loved to travel, visit with friends and play with her grandchildren who all called her Nina Seena.
Family was the most important part of her life and she loved all of them very much. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Friends were always welcome in her home and she never missed an event that her children or grandchildren participated in. She loved the Florida Gators and she enjoyed watching and going to the games. Seena died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at Trenton Church of Christ, 502 NE 7th St, Trenton, FL, on Saturday, February 8th at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am and the burial will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church (16655 NW CR-239, Trenton, FL) immediately following services. The family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020