SHAKEILA BERNAE DUGGAN

SHAKEILA BERNAE DUGGAN Obituary
DUGGAN,
SHAKEILA BERNAE, 32
Shakeila B. Duggan of Melrose, FL transitioned May 20, 2019. She was a 2004 graduate of Interlachen High School and a 2007 graduate of Santa Fe College. Employed as a Case Manager with Children and Family Services and member of St. John Baptist Church, Melrose, FL. Preceded in death by her husband, Darius Donley, Sr. Survived by her children, Daranae Donley, Kyliah Donley and Darius Donley Jr; loving mother, Tonya 'Renee' Duggan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church 3716 SE State Road 21, Keystone Heights, FL, Rev. Brandon Denmark, Senior Pastor, Pastor Gregory Pelham, Presiding, Pastor Kinnzon Hutchinson, Eulogist. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Melrose, FL. Visitation on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Cortege will form at Shakeila Duggan's home 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019
