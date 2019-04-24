Home

SHANNON A. McGOWAN

SHANNON A. McGOWAN Obituary
McGOWAN, SHANNON A.
Shannon A. McGowan, 44, passed away on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at her home in Williston, with family.
Shannon is survived by her husband of 21 years, John N. McGowan.
Born in Ocala, FL she was the daughter of Lavon G. and Ronald E. Deifendeifer. She attended Newberry High School. Shannon was employed for the United States Postal Service at Reddick, FL as a rural carrier for eighteen years. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends and her biggest blessings were her grandbabies.
Shannon is survived by her husband John; one son, Dalton; one daughter, Katie (Francisco); grandchildren, Alanna, Aibel and Ellady; mother, Lavon; two brothers, Terry and Barry Deifendeifer and two sisters, Christina Minner and Patricia Dixon. She was preceded in death by her father Ronald and infant son Kyle.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 25th at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL with Pastor Chris Tucker officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
