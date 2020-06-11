SHARI D. WILDER
WILDER, SHARI D.
Mrs. Shari D. Wilder of Jacksonville, FL passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00pm from the Truth in Love Ministries, 1989 Dunn Ave. Jacksonville, FL. A public visitation will take place FRIDAY from 4-7pm at the Truth in Love Min. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church at 1:30PM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
