WILDER, SHARI D.
Mrs. Shari D. Wilder of Jacksonville, FL passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00pm from the Truth in Love Ministries, 1989 Dunn Ave. Jacksonville, FL. A public visitation will take place FRIDAY from 4-7pm at the Truth in Love Min. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church at 1:30PM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.