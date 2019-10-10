Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
Reposing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Sharon D. Lewis-Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS,
SHARON D. LEWIS
Mrs. Sharon D. Lewis-Williams age 54, passed away September 30th, 2019 at North Florida Regional Hospital. Mrs. Williams was a member of Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board. She was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, earned her AA degree from Santa Fe Community College as an LPN, and attended the University of Central Florida.
Her parents; James Lewis, Ola Mae Nelson Mayberry and brother, Sampson Mayberry, Jr., preceded her in death.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband; Ronald Williams, Alachua, FL, siblings; Tony W. McCloud, St. Hosea Lewis, both of Gainesville, FL, Patricia Lundy Powell, Hawthorne, FL, Vernetta Lewis, Augusta, Ga, and Sonia Lawson, Tampa, FL.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Williams will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 12th, 2019, at Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Samuel Seales, Pastor and Officiant; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 11th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Church at 10:30am.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
