More Obituaries for SHARON BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON G. BROWN

SHARON G. BROWN Obituary
BROWN, SHARON G.
Ms. Sharon G. Brown age 65, passed away October 15th, 2019 at her home in Gainesville, FL. She was a graduate of Dillard High School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, class of 1973. Ms. Brown moved to Gainesville thirty years ago and became employed in the Healthcare field as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is survived by her children; Cedric K. Austin (Barbara), Devan Green, both of Gainesville, FL, Demetrius Berry, Tamikia Berry, both of Tampa, FL, siblings; Gregory Martin, Bronson, Cathlyn McCullough, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Betsey Johnson, Gainesville, FL, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Ms. Brown will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 26th, 2019 in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Williston, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Brown will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 25th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Chestnut Funeral Home at 10:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
