SHARON K. PEEBLES

SHARON K. PEEBLES Obituary
PEEBLES, SHARON K., 61
Sharon passed away Friday morning Sept. 13, 2019 at the age of 61. She was born & raised in Southern IL. & made FL. her home in 1990. Since then She has been the biggest Gators fan her family & friends had ever known. Sharon had many accomplishments in her life, but the one she was proudest of was being a mom. She wasn't just a mother to her own children, she was a mother to all the children that entered her house & life. She is survived by her husband John, children; Leslie, Johnny (Ashleigh), grandchildren; Patricia, Kora & Maria, brother Tim, many nieces & nephews & all of their Spouses. Sharon was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt & friend. She was loved by all that knew her & will be missed dearly but never forgotten. There will be a service to celebrate Sharon's life @ 2pm on Sept. 28th 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 7118 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Fisher House Foundation in Sharon's name at the VA Hospital.

'The best & most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart'
- Helen Keller
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
