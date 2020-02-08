|
SMITH, SHARON KAY
Sharon Kay Smith peacefully transitioned to a higher life on January 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born on September 27, 1943 in Pontiac Michigan to her parents William and Helen Miller while her father was serving with the USAAF in Italy. After WWII, her family lived in Ft. Lauderdale FL where her sister Alice Ann Miller was born. Sharon attended Ft Lauderdale High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Broward Jr. College, graduating in 1963. Sharon then attended the University of Florida. While a student at UF, she also worked at the Animal
Nutrition Lab.
In the early 1970's, Sharon moved to Michigan where she worked as a veterinary technician and became a Certified Veterinary Technician, one of the first in the state. While in Michigan, she met her future husband. They married on December 5, 1974 at her parents home in Ft. Lauderdale FL. They shared 45 years together. After marriage, they lived in Michigan until
1980 when they moved to Gainesville FL.
Beginning in 1980, Sharon worked for the University of Florida, including 10 years at the College of Veterinary Medicine. At UF, Sharon shared responsibility for the treatment of many animal species both domestic and wild, giving her a rich depth of experiences.
Sharon later worked for Dr Patti Gordon at All Cats Health Care Clinic.
In 1992, Sharon began her own successful business, Cats Pajamas, a feline bed and breakfast which she operated until her illness in 2019.
During her life, Sharon had many interests including the spiritual connection between all species and nature. Sharon had an extraordinary understanding of the animal world, valuing all creatures, honoring them with sensitivity and respect. She cared for many including cats, dogs, chickens and horses at her home during her life. Sharon was also an artist, writer and poet, sharing her art and writings with those she loved.
Despite her difficulties with health, including her loss of vision, Sharon remained an interested and enthusiastic student of life, especially Native American culture and spirituality. Sharon was always open hearted and generous, one who engaged the world with integrity, affection and most of all humor.
Sharon is survived by her husband Hal Smith and her sister Alice Ann Keagy.
We are indebted to many for their care and support, particularly her doctors at UF Shands, to Haven Hospice and her many close friends.
There will be a sharing of Sharonisms and champagne toast to Sharon's life at All Cats Health Care Clinic on Saturday February 15 from 2-4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Cats Health Care Clinic with a note attached directing them to the Perky Smith Stray Cats Find.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020