SHARON KITCHEN
KITCHEN,
SHARON M. 'SHAY'
Ms. Sharon M. 'Shay' Kitchen age 60, passed away May 25, at the Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, FL. Ms. Kitchens was a graduate of Vanguard High School class of 1977. She a member of Williams Temple Church of God In Christ and was employed with the University of Florida as a Senior Fiscal Assistant.
She is survived by her son, Albert Kitchen, Coleman, FL, sister, Tamara Henderson, Ocala, FL, two grandchildren, Alveon Kitchen, Almari Kitchen, cousins, and other relatives.
Graveside Services for Ms. Kitchen will be held 10:00am, Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Elder Kenyatta Feathers conducting the Service; burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc, 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Kitchen will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 29th , 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, Graveside form 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 9:30am.
We are still observing the Social Distancing order put in place by our Local and County Governments. Please observe the order surrounding face coverings, and social distancing. It is important that we not linger inside and outside after viewing.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
MAY
30
Reposing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
