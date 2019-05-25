|
JONES, SHARRON FAYE
Sharron Faye Jones passed away peacefully at E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville on Tuesday, May 22, 2019. She was 59. Born in Rogersville, Alabama, she moved to Jacksonville when she was around 8 years old. Sharron worked as a fire fighter and EMT for the city of Gainesville. She retired after 20 years of service. Sharron loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter. She was an avid outdoors person altogether.
Sharron is survived by her loving husband of 20 years Marvin Jones; step-children Amy McKenzie and Marc Jones; sisters Sheila Evans, Shawna Baugher, and Sherrill Schacht; and brothers Stanley Ball, Steven Ball, and Stacy Ball. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Gussie Faye Smith Ball.
The family will receive friends at the Milam Funeral Home in Newberry on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 1:00-2:00PM, with a procession to graveside in the Newberry Cemetery immediately following.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry RD, Newberry, FL 32669.
352-472-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2019