SHAWN LAMONT
LAMONT, SHAWN
and Family
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Shawn, Jody, Jace, and Alice LaMont, which occurred on Friday June 5, 2020. Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate their lives, and to remember this wonderful family that will be greatly missed. Services will be held at 6pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Meadowbrook Church located at 4741 SW 20th St Ocala, FL 34474. Please visit the LaMont's online obituary page at
www.Robertsfunerals.com
for the full obituary, and to leave a heartfelt condolence for the family. Services are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
06:00 PM
Meadowbrook Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
