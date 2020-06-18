SHAWN LAMONT

LAMONT, SHAWNand FamilyIt is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Shawn, Jody, Jace, and Alice LaMont, which occurred on Friday, June 5, 2020. Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate their lives, and to remember this wonderful family that will be greatly missed. Services will be held at 6pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Meadowbrook Church located at 4741 SW 20th St Ocala, FL 34474. Please visit the LaMont's online obituary page atfor the full obituary, and to leave a heartfelt condolence for the family. Services are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.