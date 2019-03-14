Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
SHEILA D. CHRISTY

CHRISTY, SHEILA D.
Mrs. Sheila D. Christy, age 56, passed away March 7, 2019 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Christy is survived by her husband; Jeremiah Christy, Gainesville, FL, daughters; Tabitha Alston, Stephanie Harris, Star Dix (Kenyatta), Monique White, all of Gainesville, FL, step-children; Geneva Brown, LaKala Coates, Jeremiah Christy, Jr., Gerald Christy, all of GA, siblings; William Scott, Marvin Spann, Patricia A. Foxworth, Barbara Jean Turner, Shirley A. Bell, Cynthia Johnson, all of Gainesville, FL, and fifteen grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Christy will be held 10:00am, Saturday, March 18,2019 at PASSAGE Family Church, Pastor George Dix, Jr., Pastor, Evangelist Martha Ann Scott, officiating; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Christy will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 17th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, at the Church from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday, at the home of her daughter, Star Dix, 7610 N.W. 21st Way, Gainesville, at 9:00am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
