Mrs. Sheila Preston Dean of Gainesville, Florida peacefully surrendered to the will of God Monday, April 22, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Dean will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00PM from Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 804 SW 5th Street Gainesville, FL. Pastor Ronnie Foxx, Eulogist; Rev. Calvin Lewis, Officiating. Place of eternal rest will follow at Grasslawn Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at The Compassionate Multi Purpose Facility, 1124 NE 3rd Avenue Gainesville, FL from 4:00PM-8:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 11:00AM-12:00PM. She leave to cherish her precious memories; Four children: Janet Preston, Joetta Dean, Thomas Dean, & Yolanda Dean; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchild other relatives and friends. The cortège will assemble at 602 SW 2nd Terrace Gainesville, FL at 11:00AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019
