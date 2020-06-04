ROBINSON, SHEKENAOn May 31, 2020 the family of Shekena 'Punkin' Kiera Robinson was DEVASTATED with the news of her passing. She graduated class of 2001 at Dixie County High School and was of the Baptist Faith.Shekenia will be missed by her mother; Joyce Jones, siblings; Tekesta Robinson, Elizabeth Robinson, Samantha Robinson, Travis Pleasant Sr., Brandon Hall and Demarcus Page. The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 06, 2020, 11:00 am, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Old Town, Florida AND VIEWING ONE HOUR PRIOR TO SERVICES with Minister Johnnie Geathers officiating. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida.'Serving WithA Spirit Of Excellence'352-204-2381