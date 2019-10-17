Home

SHELBY NICOLE ROSENTHAL Obituary
ROSENTHAL, SHELBY NICOLE
and ZANDER ALLEN
Shelby Nicole Rosenthal and her son Zander Allen Rosenthal passed away together on October 13, 2019.
Shelby was 29 and Zander was 3 years old.
Shelby was a loving and happy person; her two sons were her world. She was always helping anyone in need in her community, and her close friends.
They are survived by; father and grandfather; Gregg Rosenthal, son and brother; Bastian Rosenthal, and several grandparents and great grandparents.
Preceded by mother and grandmother; Patricia Rosenthal.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the B'nai Israel Cemetery, Gainesville with Rabbi David Kaiman officiating, located at the corner of University Ave., and Waldo Rd. Gainesville, FL. Please visit their Memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-755
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
