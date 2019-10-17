|
ROSENTHAL, SHELBY NICOLE
and ZANDER ALLEN
Shelby Nicole Rosenthal and her son Zander Allen Rosenthal passed away together on October 13, 2019.
Shelby was 29 and Zander was 3 years old.
Shelby was a loving and happy person; her two sons were her world. She was always helping anyone in need in her community, and her close friends.
They are survived by; father and grandfather; Gregg Rosenthal, son and brother; Bastian Rosenthal, and several grandparents and great grandparents.
Preceded by mother and grandmother; Patricia Rosenthal.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the B'nai Israel Cemetery, Gainesville with Rabbi David Kaiman officiating, located at the corner of University Ave., and Waldo Rd. Gainesville, FL. Please visit their Memorial page at
