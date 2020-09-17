ROBINSON, SHERRY R.

Ms. Sherry R. Robinson age 56, passed away September 11th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Ms. Robinson native to Alachua, FL was a graduate of Santa Fe High School class of 1982, and was a member of Fountain of Restoration International Ministry. She was employed with Tacachale as a Human Service Worker until her retirement.

Ms. Robinson is survived by her children, Avery Robinson, Gainesville, FL, Aldrick Robinson, Adrian Robinson, Auriel Robinson, all of Hawthorne, FL, mother, Verdell Collins, Alachua, FL, sisters, Revondalyn Weeks(Phillip), Indiria Collins, both of Alachua, FL, Erica Collins, Gainesville, FL, and three grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Ms. Robinson will be held 2:30pm, September 19th, 2020 at St. Matthews Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Rev. Carolyn Little, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Ms. Robinson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at Graveside from 1:30pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Graveside at 2:00pm.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'



