SHEVONNE M. DUNBAR
DUNBAR, SHEVONNE M.
Mrs. Shevonne M. Dunbar age 49 passed away September 11th, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Dunbar was a graduate of Santa Fe High School class of 1990, and a member of St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband Carlton Dunbar, Alachua, FL, daughters, Temekia Mahamery, Secoya Washington, both of Alachua, FL, siblings, Earl Mahamery, High Springs, FL, Marie Morton(James), Nevada Merricks(Rick), both of Alachua, FL, Pamela Lee, Shelia Williams(Eric), Naquana Walker, both of Gainesville, FL, and eight grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Dunbar will be held 11:00am, Saturday September 19th, 2020 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. R. C. Slater, Pastor, Rev. Dan McNish, Officiant; burial will follow in Damascus Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Dunbar will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 18th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James and Marie Morton, 25010 N. CR 1491, Alachua, FL, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
