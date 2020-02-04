Home

SHIRLEY KUNKLE
SHIRLEY A. KUNKLE

SHIRLEY A. KUNKLE Obituary
KUNKLE, SHIRLEY A.
Mrs. Shirley A. Kunkle a 23 year resident of Williston, FL passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL with her loving family at her side. She was 76.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was of the Methodist faith. Her hobbies were reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, but her top priority was her family. She was employed at Winn-Dixie in Williston, FL in the customer service department and a cashier for 12 years.
Mrs. Kunkle is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Kunkle; two sons, Charles Kunkle III and Gregory (Colleen) Kunkle; daughter, Joann Binney; brother, Woody Menn; sister, Catherine Hughes; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Mrs. Kunkle is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352) 528-3481. Please sign our on line guestbook at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
