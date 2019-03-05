|
|
CLARK, SHIRLEY BARRS
Shirley Barrs Clark of Branford, FL passed away peacefully, on her 72nd birthday, Saturday March 2, 2019. She was born in Day, FL and was raised in Mayo. She lived a very busy and productive life, not to mention raising a home and a family. She was very active in many activities and positions in Branford and Suwannee County. She was a member of the O.E.S. Chapter 112, Branford Rotary Club, Suwannee River League of Cities, Suwannee County Historical Museum Board, Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce, and Branford Women's Club. She was also the Music Director at Branford United Methodist Church and member for over 40 years, proudly served on Branford Town Council for 22 years, and Branford Library Manager for 25 years.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Don Clark, her parents Howard Barrs and Melvena Goodwin Corbett, and her brother Larry Barrs. She is survived by her daughter Rhonda C. Kleckner (Ken) of Alachua; son Kevin Clark (Melissa) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren Matthew Kleckner, Emma Kleckner, Amy Kleckner, Laura Kleckner, and Elijah Clark; brothers-in-law Wyatt Clark (Charlene) and Wyman Clark (Jeannette) both of Live Oak; sisters-in-law Marlene Giese, Marilyn Daughtry, and Edwina Clark all of Live Oak; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Branford at 1:00pm, with interment following in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30am until service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to PMG Awareness Organization, Inc. 15642 Sand Canyon AVE, Unit 51235, Irvine, CA 92619, or
https://pmgawareness.or/
make-a -donation/.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry RD Newberry, FL 32669. 352-472-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019