BROTHERTON,
SHIRLEY CLAIRE
Shirley Claire Brotherton, 98, of Gainesville, Florida passed into eternal life, early December 6, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1920 in Oregon City, Oregon, the last of four children of Vern and Rose Criswell.
Shirley was to marry Henry O. Brotherton (Hank) on February 15, 1947. They had met after the war (WWII). Hank had been in the Air Force and Mom worked as a secretary for the power company in Portland. After their marriage they moved to Seattle (Renton) where they raised a family. In 1966, dad was promoted to Office Manager which required a transfer to Miami. Shirley went to work for the Miami Dade Schools. They retired in 1984 and moved to Gainesville where they immediately joined the Trinity United Methodist Church. For many years mom and dad drove around in their small truck gathering and distributing food for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank in association with the Fishermen Sunday School class. Dad often taught Sunday School lessons for the Fisherman Class while mom spent 29 years as class treasurer.
Mom and dad were the kindest of people. In my whole life, I never heard them use an angry word.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Rose Criswell; along with her brothers, Jack, Dick, and Harry Criswell, also by her loving husband of 65 years, Hank Brotherton.
Survivors left to cherish her loving memory are her children, Stephen L. Brotherton (Lin), Leslie K. Lovell (Warren), Kristi L. Price (David/deceased) and J. Scott Brotherton; Sister in law, Bernice House; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary of Trinity Unity Methodist Church, 4000 NW 53rd Avenue, With Ben Richards and Marvin McMillan officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to the memorial garden Trinity United Methodist Church. Please visit her memorial page at
