|
|
DEWAELE, SHIRLEY (AHRENS)
Shirley was born in Princeton Illinois on January 22, 1942. She graduated from the Lutheran School of Nursing in Moline, Illinois in 1963. One week later, she married Bob DeWaele in the Methodist Church on September 7, 1963 in Walnut, Illinois. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, teaching Sunday School and playing with her grandchildren. Shirley passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019.
Shirley worked as a nurse at Sterling Community Hospital in Sterling, Illinois. She later worked at Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Il-linois; Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Florida; Shands Hospital at UF in Gainesville, Florida. She was a member of Celebration United Methodist Church in Gaines-ville.
Shirley's husband (Bob) preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children and six grandchildren: Dawn (DeWaele) Sterling and Mark Sterling, parents of Cindy and Jon Sterling; Janet (DeWaele) Watson, parent of Zane and Quinn Watson; Robert David DeWaele and Caroly (Gallen) DeWaele parents of John and Joseph DeWaele. Her beloved Jack Russell Terrier of 16 years- Tipper, will continue to live with Dawn Shirley has one brother, Lyle (and Sharon) Ahrens from Springfield, Illinois. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Babe Coville, Anna (and Herb) Fridge, Ellen DeWaele all from Walnut, Illinois. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service has been planned for Monday, July 29th at Celebration United Methodist Church at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to expand the church garden. The church is located at 9501 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Florida 32608.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 17 to July 18, 2019