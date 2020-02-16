Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
SHIRLEY DOBBE
Shirley Dobbe Coulthurst, age 90 of Gainesville, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born January 9, 1920 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Edd and Agnes A. Schmidt Dodde.
She was a financial secretary of First Baptist Church in Gainesville.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Dan) Sutton; sister, Marlene Mews of Marshfield, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ben (Joanna) Sutton of Atlanta, Georgia, Matthew Sutton of Colorado Spring, Colorado and Katie Sutton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Virginia Neubauer.
A private family service will be held.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
