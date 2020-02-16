|
|
COULTHURST,
SHIRLEY DOBBE
Shirley Dobbe Coulthurst, age 90 of Gainesville, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born January 9, 1920 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Edd and Agnes A. Schmidt Dodde.
She was a financial secretary of First Baptist Church in Gainesville.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Dan) Sutton; sister, Marlene Mews of Marshfield, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ben (Joanna) Sutton of Atlanta, Georgia, Matthew Sutton of Colorado Spring, Colorado and Katie Sutton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Virginia Neubauer.
