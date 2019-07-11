|
GASKINS, SHIRLEY SMITH
Shirley Smith Gaskins, age 77, Homemaker, suddenly left this world on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, following a fatal automobile accident.
Mrs. Gaskins was a devoted Member of Monteocha New Life Christian Center.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 2:00PM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Monteocha New Life Christian Center (Monteocha Community/ Gainesville) with her Pastor, Reginald Lewis Sr., delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Mrs. Gaskins will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Gaskins residence, 2610 NE 181st Place, Gainesville, at 1:30PM.
Precious Memories will remain with her husband (of 52 years) - Eddie Gaskins, Jr. of the Monteocha Community/ Gainesville, FL; God-Children - Rebecca Lewis (& Pastor Reginald Lewis, Sr.), Kristy Brown, Sarah Strong, Dominique Cromarty, Muhammad Cromarty (& Lacey) and Malcolm Cromarty; sisters-in-law - Annie Smith, Addie Bennett and Cheryl Gaskins; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 11 to July 12, 2019