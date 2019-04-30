|
GREGORY,
SHIRLEY SWEARINGEN
Shirley Swearingen Gregory, 91, passed away April 2, 2019 in Gainesville Florida. She was born October 1, 1927 in Gainesville, Florida to Millicent Bishop Swearingen and T.J. Swearingen. She had a double wedding and married Howard Scott Gregory on August 30, 1948. With a masters degree in education from UF with highest honors she taught elementary school in Reddick and Gainesville for 30 years. She was a life-long Gator-fan, loved her family and hometown. She is survived by her children Milton S. Gregory, Elise R. Palmieri, Constance G. Arevalo, and Donald G. Gregory, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard S. Gregory, and son, H. Bishop Gregory.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, May 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 106 SW Third Street, Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019