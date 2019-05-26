|
|
LOWE, SIDNEY GEORGE
Sidney George Lowe, 93 of Hawthorne passed away on 5-19-2019 at Haven-Roberts Care Center in Palatka of natural causes.
Mr. Lowe was a Key West Conch, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy where he attained the rank of Seaman 1st class, after his service in the Navy he became Postmaster in Key west which he later retired. He loved attending the Methodist church where for many years he would drive his lovely bride to play piano for more than one church on Sunday. He was a member of the Orange Creek Campville United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Hawthorne. He was a 50+year member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Florida where he attained rank of 33 degree, and was a member of Key west Lodge no. 64. He was a Perpetual member of the Order of Eastern Star in Waldo Chapter 120, and former member of Micanopy Chapter 140 and Fern Chapter 21. He loved his community and doing charitable work after moving to Hawthorne he worked for the church, he loved to paint, and he also worked for the meals on wheels.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary E. Lowe, Son Joseph H. Lowe, and granddaughters Wanda A. Silva and Sherry Lynn, and survived by sons George S. Lowe and Sidney A. Lowe-Cheryl, and grandchildren Joseph H. Lowe Jr. Benjamin Lowe-Jessica, Jackie Nicole, Hester Hill, Kathy A. McClure-Doug, and many Great grandchildren in which he loved dearly. 'He was the best Grandpa any of us could've asked for and we're all so thankful for the time we got with him.' - Andrea and Brian Lowe
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 1st, at 10am, at First United Methodist Church of Hawthorne.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2019