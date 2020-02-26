|
DiPIETRO, SOLANGE 'SUE'
Solange 'Sue' DiPietro born Cora Isabelle Marie Solange Mercier, 87, died February 19, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL. She was born July 23, 1932 in Montreal Canada to parents Raoul Mercier and Albertine DuMais. Her siblings were Robert, Raoul, Jean, Gilbert, Camilla and Colette. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia McKiernan and son-in-law, Donald McKiernan, her grandson, Shawn Peace and his wife, Pamela Peace, and grandsons Kenneth McKiernan and Joseph McKiernan all from Gainesville, FL. She is predeceased by her husband, Conrad DiPietro (1997) and daughter, Eileen Henderson (2007).
Sue was talented as an artist, swimmer and diver. She was recruited to be in a Ziegfield-type show but had to turn down the opportunity when her mother said, 'no, you're too young.' Sue was also a beauty. With her gorgeous green eyes and sparkling personality she won many beauty pageants in and around Montreal including Miss Montreal and even runner-up for the Miss Canada Pageant. It wasn't long until she caught the eye of Conrad DiPietro and married him October 4, 1954 in Montreal. They moved to New York City where Sue worked in various nightclubs as a bartender and even worked at the world famous Copa Cabana as a cigarette girl. They moved to the 'suburbs' of Jackson Heights, Queens where Cynthia was born in 1963 and Eileen was adopted in 1968.
On a whim, a friend asked Sue and Conrad to drive a car down to Florida for her. As they left a cold New York and drove down A1A alongside the beaches, Sue turned to Conrad and said, 'Honey, you don't know this yet but we are moving to Florida!' Sure enough, the very next year, they sold their house and moved to Miramar, Florida. Sue worked in catering and as a banquet manager for the Miami Beach Convention Center for many years. In 1979 she opened up her own catering business called Gem Catering. Later, she worked at Joe Robbie Stadium as the personal attendant for Mrs. Robbie. She liked to comment that the view from the owner's suite wasn't half bad to see a Dolphin's game. In 1994 Sue and Conrad moved to Gainesville, Florida to be near her daughter, Cynthia.
Sue loved to cook. A lot. Having the family over for Sunday evening dinner was one of her greatest joys. She would make at least 3 entrees.....one of which was always pasta. Sue made the best sauce. Nobody made a better sauce than Sue. Her other great joy was her grandsons, Shawn, Ken and Joe. She wanted them close by. She wanted to watch over them. She wanted to teach them life lessons and to be 'street smart.' She wanted them to love her food.....and they did! She never said 'no' to babysitting them and was insulted that she was not their only babysitter! She wanted them to know her opinion about everything.
Actually, she wanted everyone to know her opinions. She had a strong sense of what was right and what was wrong and her way was right, period. She was not shy about telling you she disagreed with you. Loudly. She was a piece of work. And yet, she had your back. She would fight for you and stand up for you and there was no one you would rather have in your corner. She would give you money she did not have. And... she would always insist you have a plate of sauce.
Medically, Sue died as the result of a hip fracture. But she really died as the result of a long battle with Alzheimer's. We hope she is in peace now... and having a cigarette with Conrad. Please help us celebrate her life at the home of her daughter, Cynthia McKiernan, 8870 SW 14 Avenue in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 5-7pm, 352-373-7134 for directions.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020