ZANT, SOLOMON DOUGLAS
Solomon Douglas Zant passed away June 10, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida surrounded by his family. Mr. Zant was born October 2, 1935 in Jennings, Florida on a Pioneer Family Century Farm to William Douglas and Maggie Lou Howell Zant. He graduated from Jennings High School, attended the University of Florida, and served in the Florida National Guard. He worked for the USDA as a program specialist working with disaster recovery, especially the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. He was a 50 year member of Ft. Pierce Masonic Lodge and the Shriners.
Mr. Zant enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling throughout the 50 states and Canada, fishing, working on the farm, and watching Gator sports. He also served as a football official with the Mid-Florida Officials Association for 25 years being inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame class.
Mr. Zant is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Zant (Gainesville, FL), his two daughters, Susan Zant (Destin, FL and Dr. Lloyd Johnson, Buies Creek, NC) and Allyson Zant of (Gainesville, FL), Betty Sue Zant, his double first cousin, (Valdosta, GA), and cousins Bobby Howell (Jennings, FL), and Ricky Howell (White Springs, FL), and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held June 17th in the chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church, Gainesville, FL. A visitation will be held at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. A graveside service will be held at the Lake Park Cemetery, Lake Park, Georgia at 2:30 pm with Masonic Rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 4000 NW 53rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32653. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 15 to June 16, 2019