KING, SONIA
NEVA VAN FOSSEN
(1929 - 2019)
Sonia Neva Van Fossen King died peacefully on July 8, 2019 following a protracted illness. Sonia was born on October 19, 1929 to John Creighton and Anna Kotek Van Fossen in Philadelphia. As with many families during the Great Depression, hers did not have much in terms of material goods, but her childhood home was always lively and full of love. In 1949 Sonia married Charles Albert (Chuck) Nittrouer, and although the marriage ended after 20 years the couple raised four children together. In 1978, Sonia married Charles Barton (Bart) Kelly, the great love story of her life. They were inseparable, but their marriage ended with Bart's death in 1998. Subsequently, Sonia married Mahlon (Mal) King in 2001. That marriage ended with Mal's tragic death a short year later.
Sonia was a doting mother, and involved in many community activities. She was a Sunday school teacher at the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown that she attended with her family. She also was a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, and an active member of the Women's Club of Red Rose Gate where she served as president for several years. Sonia worked for more than 20 years at Sears and Robuck, in Customer Service.
Most of all, Sonia enjoyed entertaining in her home, and made everyone who visited feel welcomed. In her later years, she was actively involved in the lives of her grandchildren, teaching them all how to play cards and dominoes - although Sonia liked to win.
Sonia spent most of her life in the greater Philadelphia area, but moved to Palm Coast, Florida in 1993 with Bart Kelly. In 2016, she moved to Gainesville, Florida to be near her oldest daughter.
Sonia is preceded in death by her mother, father, older sister, Esther, and brother, John, as well as Bart Kelly and Mal King. Sonia is survived by her younger brother and his wife, William and Janet Van Fossen, her children Charles (Deborah) Nittrouer, Susan Nittrouer, Karen (John) Williams, and Patricia (Edward) Etris. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren, Todd, Julie, Jeffrey, Christina, Kelly, Jennifer, Landon, and Allison, and five great grandchildren.
Sonia gave much to her family and friends throughout her life. She will be sorely missed. Plans for a memorial service are not finalized, but will be a private affair.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 12 to July 13, 2019