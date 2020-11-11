Sonja Linda Bogan-Bryant

Age 71, Wife of the late Walter Bryant Jr., Daughter of the late David & Dorothy Calhoun-Bogan & Retired Secretary, peacefully left this earthly scene on October 29, 2020 during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville, FL).

Mrs. Bogan-Bryant was a 1967 Graduate of Lincoln High School who later attended Florida A&M University. She was a life-time Member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church where she was a Choir Member (since childhood).

A Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with her former Pastor, Rev. Dr. Geraldine McClellan, as the Eulogist and her current Pastor, Reverend Michael Frazier as the Officiant. Mrs. Bogan-Bryant will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional. The Procession will form at her residence, 3525 SE 17th Ave, Gainesville, FL, at 1:15PM.

Those left to cherish her memory are her Children – Edward Hunter (& Angela), Tiffany Williams (& Mark) and Destiny Bryant (& Tyrone) and 3 Grandchildren all of Gainesville, FL; (Siblings – James Joseph and Delbra Bogan-Brown preceded her in death); In-Laws, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store