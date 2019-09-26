|
FLANDERS, SPENCER
JEROME SCOTT
(1965-2019)
Spencer Jerome Scott Flanders, 54, of Chiefland, FL. answered his final call on September 18, 2019, at his residence. Spencer will be remembered by his father, Jimmie Lee Flanders, siblings, Wanda Scott, Valerie Flanders, Henrietta Flanders, Alberta Flanders, Catherine Flanders, and Daniel Washington, special friend; Brian Bailey. Spencer final touch-down will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church (310 SW 5th Street Chiefland, Florida 32626) at 11:00 a.m. The Wake Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church between the hours of 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted on Friday at the funeral home between the hours of 9am-4pm.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019