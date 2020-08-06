BRADLEY, STACEY LAMARMr. Stacey Lamar Bradley age 50 passed away July 26, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.. Mr. Bradley was a graduate of Buchholz High School class of 1988, following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and received an honorable discharge in 1992; he became employed in the medical field as a phlebotomist, and was a member of Church of God In Christ. His brother, Steven Barnett, preceded him in death.Mr. Bradley is survived by his children; Tatiana Nicole Bradley-Thompson, Atlanta, GA, Malik Bradley Thompson, Phoenix City, AL, Noah Bradley Thompson, Sydney Bradley Thompson, Isiah Bradley Thompson, All of Gainesville, FL, mother, Linda Lundy, Alachua, FL, brothers, Darryl Thompson, Devritt, Thompson, both of Atlanta, GA, one grandchild, Khayden Rouse.Graveside Services for Mr. Bradley will be held 10:00am Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Newansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Elder Lowell James, Officiating, Rev. William Ricardo George, Presiding. Burial will follow immediately after the Eulogy. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Ave., Gainesville, FL.Mr. Bradley will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. And on Sunday, from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Ms. Lundy, 13804 N.W. CR 235, Alachua, FL, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.We are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing therefore social distancing measures will be enforced inside and outside the Funeral Home and Graveside.'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'