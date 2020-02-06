|
|
BELL, STACY BERNARD
Stacy Bernard Bell, age 72, Son of the late Alex & Rosa Ferguson Bell, made his transition to his Heavenly Home on February 3, 2020 during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville, FL).
Mr. Bell was a Retired Behavioral Program Specialist with Tacachale.
He was a 1965 Graduate of Lincoln High School where he scored highly as a Tackle with the Big Red Fighting Terriers Football Team and was also selected as a Member of the First Team All Big 9 Conference. He received a scholarship to attend Albany State College (Albany, Georgia) where he was a Member of the first Intercollegiate Swimming Team. Mr. Bell's Christian walk began as a child at Mount Carmel Baptist Church; later he joined Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Graveside Services will be held 2:00PM Friday, February 7, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Minister Adrian Harper Jr. officiating. Mr. Bell will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Friday 30 Minutes prior to the Service. In lieu of Flowers and Food, Contributions may be made to UF Health Cancer Center/Office of Development (P O Box 103633, Gainesville, FL, 32610).
Endearing Memories will remain with his Daughters - Dr. Joy Bell of Charlotte, NC and Tamisha Chandler of Gainesville, FL; sons - Barry (& Brooke) Williams of Oxford, MI and Bruce (& Lesley) Anderson of Ruskin, FL; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister - Dorothy (& Bobby) Griffin of Gainesville, FL; (siblings - Alfred Bell and Velma Jean B. Cudjo preceded him in death); nieces - Robin (& Greg) Gantt of Gainesville, FL, Kathy (& Bank) Assani of Richmond, VA; Nephews - Gregory Gantt of Valladolid, Spain; cousins (with a special cousin - Deborah Johnson of Gainesville, FL); A Life-Long Friend - Diana Bell of Daytona Beach, FL; & Friends (with a Special Friend - Loretta (& Donnie) Mitchell of Gainesville, FL).
A 'Special Thanks' is extended to the Nurses & CNA Staff of North Florida Rehab & Specialty Care Center.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020