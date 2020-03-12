|
KRAFSKY, STANLEY
Stanley Krafsky, 74, longtime resident of Hawthorne, Florida, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home, following a long illness.
Mr. Krafsky was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 8, 1945 to the late Henri and Mary Krafsky. As a child, Mr. Krafsky moved to Miami, Florida, where he lived most of his life, prior to moving to Hawthorne over 30 years ago. He loved the outdoors, fishing and boating.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Carolyn Krafsky; two daughters, Donna (Thomas) Simmons, of Hawthorne, and Karla Erbella, of Anna Maria, FL; one sister, Lana Bush, Sebastian, FL; grandchildren, Slade Cody, Brittany (Tyler) Cheek, Dr. Alexander (Jenny) Erbella, Jenna Erbella and Briana Erbella; one great grandson, Hunter Schlieger.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Hawthorne, 301 South at Lake Avenue. The family will receive friends for one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 P.M. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020