MOBBS, STEPHANIE
Stephanie Mobbs, born March 7th in Dallas, TX passed away unexpectedly on March 8th, 2019. Stephanie leaves behind a loving daughter, Destyne Rodney, two sons, Dylan and Caleb Faulk, as well as a grandson Zai Osborne. Her mother Virginia Mobbs, father Mike Mobbs and step mother Chris Osburn, two sisters, Leslie (Demetris) Garrison and Kimberly (Jonathan) James and step brother, Cameron (Melissa) Osburn. Her paternal grandparents Royce and Betty Mobbs as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents Jerry and Sue Van Winkle.
A celebration of life will be held for the family and close friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. The service will be held at the Alachua Woman's Center, 14565 Main Street. Alachua, Florida. Services provided by Crevasse's Simple Cremation.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019