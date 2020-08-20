MORSE, II

STEPHEN EDWARD

Stephen Edward Morse, II, died Aug. 6, 2020 from pulmonary fibrosis complicated by Covid 19. Morse, 65, was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Thomas and Marilyn Morse and raised by his grandparents George and Lorain Tansley in Pinckney, Mich. He was a dedicated newspaper editor and reporter and worked at numerous papers in Michigan and Florida. During his career he was known for his excellent writing and precise editing skills but also his kindness, humor and graciousness. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Rich of Gainesville, Fl., his daughter Vicki Lownsbery and his son Bryan Morse, both of Mount Pleasant, Mich and his son Matthew Morse of Jesup, Ga. Survivors also include stepson Adam Kirkland of Longboat Key, Fl and Lauren Sweeting of Gainesville, Fl as well as three sisters, Mary Burgner of Fenton, Mich, Lezlie (Marty) Setchell of St. Clair Shores, Mich and Renee Kilroy of Plano, Tex. There also are seven grandchildren, four step grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be held Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gainesville. Masks are required for attendees.



