DENMARK, JR.,
STEPHEN G.
Mr. Stephen G. Denmark, Jr. age 71 passed away on April 28, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. Born in Starke on December 31, 1947 to S.G. & Ernestine Denmark, Steve was a life-long resident of Starke and Kingsley Lake. He was a graduate and proud member of the Bradford High School Class of 1965, attended Gordan Military Academy and graduated with a degree in Business from the University of Georgia. After college he returned to Starke and took over the family business, Denmark Furniture. He loved all of his customers and was very well known around Bradford County for his culinary expertise. He loved to say he was winner of the Kingsley Lake Chili cook-off.
Steve loved people and the community as evidenced by his involvement in a multitude of local organizations. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Starke, a founding member and past president of the Starke Kiwanis Club, member and past president of the Chamber of Commerce, a former recipient of the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award, member and past president of the Starke Golf & Country Club, founding member of the Santa Fe Endowment Board and served on the Board of Directors of the Fla Bank at Starke, Florida National Bank, First Union Bank and Capital City Bank, former member of the Tornado Pride Club and founding member of the New River Community Health Board. He supported Boys Scouts of America, Bradford Education Foundation and was a long-time business partner with Southside Elementary School, Lawtey Community School and Bradford Middle School.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents S.G. and Ernestine Morris Denmark and his aunt Sue Morris. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Kitten Hull Denmark, his son Stephen G. Denmark III, of Starke, his sister Joyce Denmark Sanderson (Sandy) of Gainesville and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5th at 1:00 pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Starke. A reception will follow at Denmark Furniture, 411 W. Madison Street, Starke. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the First United Methodist Church of Starke, 200 N. Walnut Street. Arrangements are under the care of Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home, 620 East Nona Street, Starke, FL 32091.
(904) 964-6200
www.jonesgallagherfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019