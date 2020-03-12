|
|
WRIGHT, STEPHEN GORDON
Stephen Gordon Wright, 57, longtime resident of Newberry, Florida, passed away at his home in Newberry on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 following an extended illness.
Steve was born on March 25, 1962 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Wayne and Carol Wright and had lived most of his life in Newberry. He graduated from Newberry High School, Class of 1980.
Steve began his work career farming with his father. Later on, he worked in the manufacturing field, first at the Newberry PVC Pipe Plant and then for many years at Gates Energy/Energizer/Moltec. He ended his work life with EcoLab as an equipment repair technician and outside sales rep where he was recognized as an Outstanding Sales Representative for top sales in his area.
Steve was best known for his big, bright 'Wright' smile, his encouragement of others, his countless jokes, and his optimistic view and love of life. He loved his wife and family immensely, was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren and treasured the time he spent with his family. From a very young age, Steve was an avid sportsman, spending many hours in the woods tracking and hunting or on the water fishing. He could catch fish where others failed to even get a bite. He respected what God provided by feeding his family and sharing with others the game and fish that he took. Steve knew no strangers, gave of himself without reservation, and this endeared him to many.
Throughout the forty years that Steve struggled with the 'silent killer' and the many serious health challenges that diabetes caused, his faith sustained him until the end when he was ready to go home to be with the Lord. His family is comforted knowing that he is no longer in pain, his body is now healthy and whole, he is walking and rejoicing in heaven with his parents and many other loved ones.
Steve is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of forty years, Beth Hebert Wright; two daughters, Shauna (Jason) Jones, of Trenton and Trista (Jimy) Morales, of Lake City; sister and brother, Debbie (Tommy) Boyd and Wendell (Debbie) Wright, of Newberry; and sister, Valerie (Albert) Elmore, of Rule, Texas; three grandchildren, John, Maria, and Avigail; two aunts, Marie Smith, of Newberry and Peggy Lee, of Trenton; nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his much loved dogs - 'his boys', Tracker and Smoky.
The family will receive friends at Milam Funeral Home on Friday, March 13 from 5:00-7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 AM at Jonesville Baptist Church, 17722 SW 15th Ave, Newberry, with Pastor Corey Cheramie presiding. The family extends an invitation to join them for a meal in the Fellowship Hall following the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers those that wish may make a memorial donation to the American Diabetes Association, 2451Crystal Drive Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Arrangements are under the care of
MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES,
22405 W. Newberry Rd. Newberry, FL, 32669. 352-472-5361. Please visit Stephen Gordon Wright's memorial page at: www.milamfh.com/testimonial/stephen-gordon-wright/
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020