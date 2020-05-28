JOHNSON, SR., STEPHENStephen Johnson, Sr., age 74, son of the late Hattie Strong & Leroy Perkins, Owner of Steve's Masonry & US Army Veteran, left this earthly scene on May 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by loved ones.Mr. Johnson was a 1965 Graduate of Lincoln High School.A Celebration Of The Life Of Mr. Johnson will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Renette Slater is Pastor, with Reverend Henry Thompson delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Johnson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - On Saturday at the Church 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Johnson's residence, 1415 SE 4th Ave, Gainesville, at 10:30AM.The Witnessing Of The Burial will follow 2:30PM Monday (June 1, 2020) at the Jacksonville National Cemetery (for Veterans) in Jacksonville, Florida.Loving Memories will remain with his wife (of 48 years) - Queen Ester Williams Johnson of Gainesville, FL; Children - Maxine Durant (Jeffery), Gilbert Williams, Shelia Williams, Gwendolyn Fairley (James), Kenneth Williams, Elizabeth Graham-Hall (Charles), Kogie Porter (Richard), LaToya Marion (Cornelius), Angel Johnson, Stephanie Cason (Altaony), Stephen Johnson Jr., Aja Johnson, Jalen Johnson (Wilbert Williams - deceased); reared as his own - Kenya Pitts and Darryl Vinson; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters - Ammorine Williams (& Randell), Maxine Fleming and Patricia Strong (Mary Strong Woody - deceased); brothers - Alphonso Strong and Lee Strong (Sylvester Strong - Deceased); in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we gather for this occasion.Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'FUNERAL HOME428 NW 8TH StGainesville, FL