TILLMAN, STEPHEN L.
Stephen L. Tillman, age 65, passed away on Monday, June 29th, 2020, after a life well lived. Ever steadfast in Christian and family values, Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years (Karen Graham), and daughters, SaraKate Lessem (Martin), and AmyBeth Tillman, son by choice Cam Parker, sister Sherry Shaara (Scott Robinson), nephew Joe Shaara (Dallas), and niece Brittany Shaara (Bryce Graves). He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and June Tillman. Steve was a life-long resident of Alachua County, Florida, in the communities of Rochelle and Jonesville, until achieving his bucket list dream of living on a boat and traveling the Intracoastal Waterway. Over the years, Steve served the local community as the owner of B & J Tire and Auto, Tillman Trucking, Tillman Farms and Tillman Ventures (land-clearing), and as a partner in Marion Tractor. He also served as a K9 officer with the Alachua County Sheriff Office. He most enjoyed his summers as a 'red' bus driver at Glacier National Park. His many passions included fishing, hunting, mechanics, heavy equipment and metal working. Steve was raised in the Church of Christ, where he faithfully served as a deacon and an elder. God guided his moral compass always. While no services will be held at this time, a celebration-of-life gathering will be held once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Heart Association
.