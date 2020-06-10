LAWRENCE, STEPHEN O.Stephen O. Lawrence, age 98, a resident of The Atrium of Gainesville, FL passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at E.T. York Hospice. Up to a few years ago, Stephen was active in Gainesville as a motivational speaker at various schools, churches, and other civic events. Stephen was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Geneva Lawrence. He is survived by one son, Darnell Lawrence of Virginia, two grandchildren, Lisa M. (husband Gary), and Leslie M. Lawrence, two-great-grandchildren, Jordan C. Yates and Nicole L. Yates. He leaves behind a host of friends who will miss him tremendously.Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at William-Thomas Funeral Home, 404 North Main Street. from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be maintained-Masks are required). The Funeral will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gainesville Baptist Church 3570 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville, FL. (Streaming information for funeral:www.GainesvilleMr. Lawrence will be buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL (NO GUESTS ARE ALLOWED TO ATTEND BURIAL due to COVID-19 rules).Stephen was drafted at age 21 into the Army Air Corps. He scored high enough on his entrance exam to choose which branch he wanted to service in and decided on the Army Air Corps. He passed another test for airplane mechanics and was sent to Texas to study machinery in depth. From there, he was assigned as a crew chief at the Tuskegee Army Airfield in Alabama and maintained its aircraft for the duration of the war. He was one of the original Tuskegee Airmen.He later returned to Philadelphia and worked several jobs including welding in shipyards while earning a theology degree. After obtaining his Theology degree, Stephen became an ordained minister. Stephen and Virginia became missionaries for The American Sunday School Union, which was one of his greatest life events. They moved to Mississippi for almost 20 years as missionaries then to Belgrade, FL.Eventually Stephen and his wife, Virginia relocated to Gainesville, Florida where he worked at the local Publix. He retired from Publix and kept his duties as a minister, motivational speaker, and mentor to others.Up to a few years ago, Stephen was active in Gainesville as a motivational speaker at various schools, churches, and other civic events. He was an active member of Gainesville Baptist church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32605. Please visit his memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556