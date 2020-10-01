Stephen Russel Elwood

Stephen Russel Elwood, aged 79, passed peacefully into the next world on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Stephen Elwood Sr. and Ruth Elwood. He is survived by Susan Elwood, his wife of 56 years, sons Stephen Elwood (Vickie) , Kenneth Elwood (Melissa), granddaughter Haley and sister Carole McDavid.

Steve grew up in Gainesville and as a boy worked in his father's general store where he learned the values of independence, hard work and taking good care of customers. He applied those values in his career as a Real Estate Broker and business owner. He was one of the most respected businessmen in Gainesville. Together with Carol Bosshardt he started Bosshardt-Elwood Realty Services and later entered into business as a sole proprietor as Elwood Realty Services. Known for his vision and innovation, Steve. worked with builders and developers in designing neighborhoods, and developed novel analytical tools for valuing property. His advice was prized by builders, lenders and colleagues.

As his advice was sought in his professional life, so his company was sought in his private life by all those who met him. A self-taught piano player, Steve loved to entertain his friends and was a great conversationalist. He has a dedicated family man and a steadfast friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the humane society.



