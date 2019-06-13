Home

THOMAS, STEVE D.
Mr. Steve D. Thomas age 56, passed away June 1st, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Thomas attended public school in Alachua County.
He is survived by his parents; Marvin Thomas, Gainesville, FL, Joyce Gillislee, Gainesville, FL, siblings; Marvin Thomas, Jr., and Kevin Thomas (Karen), both of Gainesville, FL.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 13 to June 14, 2019
