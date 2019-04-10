|
|
DIBLER, STEVEN AUGUST
Steven August Dibler, age 42 of Archer/Newberry Florida, passed away 3/28/2019.
Steven was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on 1/14/77 to Ron Dibler and Nola Harris/Hill Dibler. Steven was the youngest of 3 boys. He grew up in Choctaw, Oklahoma before moving to Archer, Florida. He attended Newberry High School. He served his community in many capacities; throughout his life, he was employed at Monteray Boats, Hitchcocks, Fast Track, and the Archer Volunteer Fire Department. For many years after the death of his uncle Derek, Steven lived with his Aunt Leah, best friend Lewis, and cousins Dustin and Chad Placke and Hope Troutman.
Steven enlisted in the Army National Guard 4/24/1997 at age 20. He served 2 tours of duty in Iraq. At Camp Blanding, he served as Readiness Equipment Specialist at the Surface Maintenance Management Office and at CO E 53rd SPT BN FSC BEB he was a Maintenance Platoon Sergeant. Steven retired from the Army National Guard on 12/31/18 as a Sergeant First Class.
Steven is preceded in death by his mother Nola Dibler, both paternal and maternal grandparents, Uncle Derek Placke, and many of his military family.
Steven is survived by 3 sons Lemuel and Samuel Vences of New Jersey, and Justin Fowler of Newberry, Florida; his father Ron Dibler of Mulberry, FL; brothers David Dibler of Ocala, FL and Mitchell Dibler of Mulberry, FL; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, friends, and military family.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Camp Blanding Chapel, Starke, FL with military honors. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019