Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
STEVEN DEAN
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Chiefland, FL
DEAN, STEVEN CHARLES
Steven Charles Dean passed away at his home in Gilchrist County FL on Friday, March 29, 2019.
He was born September 25, 1955 in Gainesville, FL and grew up in Chiefland, FL. He was the son of Hardy R. Dean and Gladys Cooper Dean.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Renee Carlton Dean; three daughters: Tennielle Dean Law, Sabrina Carlton, Kristen Schilling; five grandchildren: Austin Miller, Josie Law, Carter Law, Angelique Phillip, Robert Schilling; two brothers: Hardy Dean Jr. , Verley Dean; two sisters: Patricia Beddow, Susan Bowden; ten nephews and nieces.
In 1973 Steven began his career in law enforcement with the Chiefland Police Department as an Auxiliary Officer. He worked for the Gainesville Police Department from 1982 until his retirement in 2002. Between 2005 and 2013 he worked for the Department of Corrections.
Steven was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints High Springs Branch. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the High Springs Chapel. Steven's favorite color was blue. Please wear blue in his honor.
Steven is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home of Chiefland, FL. (352)493-4777.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
